WOW Tackles WiFi Troubles

Light Reading
Light Reading
7/31/2018
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the availability of its new WOW! Whole-Home WiFi solution across the entirety of WOW!’s service-area footprint. Whole-Home WiFi is WOW!’s new mesh network solution that provides WOW! customers a custom, scalable network to stream, work and browse from every corner of their home. WOW! initially rolled out the solution to Columbus, Ohio and Pinellas, Florida on July 10th.

WOW!’s Whole-Home WiFi solution, which uses the eero home WiFi system, ensures fast, secure, and reliable service across the entire home. Instead of using a single router, Whole-Home WiFi is customized to every home using multiple eero access points, learning your space, devices and network usage to deliver fast Internet anywhere you need. In addition, WOW!’s new mesh network solution provides increased security over traditional routers.

“Today, we have unleashed the fastest, most reliable and most secure WiFi solution to the entirety of WOW!’s footprint after the amazing response from customers in both Columbus, Ohio and Pinellas, Florida,” said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. “For WOW! customers everywhere, there are now no slow zones – just WOW! zones, meaning hassle-free downloading, streaming and gaming from every corner of the home.”

WideOpenWest Holdings LLC (WOW)

