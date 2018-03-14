SCTE•ISBE Gets It On With Millicom

EXTON, Pa. -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and SCTE’s global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), today announced SCTE•ISBE’s partnership and educational commitment to advance training at scale for Millicom’s cable workforce in Latin America.
SCTE•ISBE signed an agreement with Millicom to provide 700 of its employees and business partners with access to Spanish-language training in on-premises installation, cable distribution, and wireless technologies. Millicom, a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets, operates with the commercial brand Tigo in Latin America.
“As we continue to expand our cable footprint through high-speed broadband technology, having access to SCTE•ISBE training will sharpen the skills of our engineering professionals in response to all aspects of our Tigo operations, from legacy technologies to newer advances in mobility and cybersecurity. Investing in well-trained staff helps ensure we’re delivering the highest level of service and an overall great experience to our subscribers,” said Xavier Rocoplan, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom.
The partnership breaks new ground, making Millicom the first operator in Latin American to secure an enterprise license for SCTE•ISBE training, with access to the SCTE•ISBE Corporate Alliance Partner (CAP) program. The CAP program provides its partners with opportunities to help shape, define, and prepare the cable industry for new technologies and services, as industry standards are considered and created.
