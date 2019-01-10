Plume Lands NCTC Partnership

LENEXA, Kan. -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announces its partnership with Plume, the Palo Alto-based leader in Smart Home Services. Plume will help NCTC Members differentiate their broadband subscriber offerings with mobile app driven personalized whole-home Wi-Fi experiences, AI cybersecurity protection, and parental controls including content filtering. Service providers will also gain access to unprecedented network visibility and management tools for real time quality of experience monitoring and enforcement. All this will increase NPS and ARPU while lowering operational costs.

Fast and reliable internet starts with the service provider, and NCTC Members will now have access to Plume's full suite of intelligent backend tools, including:

Tier 1, 2 and 3 support tools, including PlumeCentral which provides visibility into the home network allowing better communication between customers and agents by proactively guiding to rapid resolution. PlumeNOC which allows the network operations team to remotely manage everything from network speed tests to individual connected device quality metrics that measure end user experience.

Data-driven dashboards, which provide aggregated network visibility and KPI administration, can be leveraged by the service provider to make informed cross-functional business decisions.

API integrations to seamlessly connect with existing OSS and BSS and feed data into business workflows from operations to marketing. And for their subscribers, Plume's complete consumer offering includes:

Adaptive WiFi which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes their network for maximum throughput and peak performance.

HomePass which gives users visibility into what's happening on their network and allows them to set guest and child access controls, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

