NCTC Names Jared Baumann Vice President of Broadband Solutions

LENEXA, Kan. -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Jared Baumann as vice president of broadband solutions. In the new position, Baumann will be responsible for leading strategies for broadband solutions that can help NCTC members become more successful in their residential and commercial broadband service offerings.

Baumann will lead strategies on key NCTC broadband initiatives including broadband transport aggregation, home WiFi solutions, community WiFi, commercial services partners, wireless backhaul and 5G opportunities, smart caching, local network capacity, QoS management and more.

Baumann brings nearly 20 years’ experience in service provider and enterprise technical leadership to NCTC. Most recently, Baumann spent six years at C Spire leading key broadband and video initiatives including deployment of fiber to the home (FTTH), the first U.S. deployment of MobiTV as an app-based solution, and 5G Home Internet.

