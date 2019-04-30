MoCA Introduces New Security Layer for Home Networking

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Addressing the requests for stronger secured links between networked devices, MoCA has developed MoCASec, a robust security layer for MoCA links that is available for its entire portfolio of specifications. MoCASec enhances network configurations where peer to peer privacy is required.

MoCASec provides point-to-point link privacy that specifically allows for seamless integration of the MoCA technology into home networks supporting the Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh standard.

MoCASec is available via firmware upgrade for MoCA Home 2.0 and 2.5 devices, and is part of the MoCA HomeTM 3.0 standard.

“Wi-Fi EasyMesh delivers a better Wi-Fi user experience and a standardized, multiple-AP solution for home Wi-Fi”, said Kevin Robinson, Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “The addition of MoCASec into the network integrates additional privacy without disruption to devices already in use.”

“It is not enough to just provide huge amounts of bandwidth anymore. Network operators must address the entire user experience including expanded security and privacy,” said Charles Cerino, MoCA President. “MoCASec ensures the secure and private transport of data over the in-home coaxial cabling further enhancing the home networking experience.”

Additional highlights:

- Support standard authentication protocols such as IEEE Std 802.1X and other methods such as Pre-Shared Key (PSK) and Push Button Configuration (PBC).

- Peer to peer link privacy for unicast traffic and networkwide privacy for multicast traffic.

- Strong HMAC-SHA-256 hashing for (up to 64-byte) initial key derivation.

- Dynamic pairwise encryption keys.

- Key distributions with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS).

- 128-bit AES-CBC/CTR encryption.

Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA)