& cplSiteName &

MoCA Introduces New Security Layer for Home Networking

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/30/2019
50%
50%

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- Addressing the requests for stronger secured links between networked devices, MoCA has developed MoCASec, a robust security layer for MoCA links that is available for its entire portfolio of specifications. MoCASec enhances network configurations where peer to peer privacy is required.

MoCASec provides point-to-point link privacy that specifically allows for seamless integration of the MoCA technology into home networks supporting the Wi-Fi Alliance’s EasyMesh standard.

MoCASec is available via firmware upgrade for MoCA Home 2.0 and 2.5 devices, and is part of the MoCA HomeTM 3.0 standard.

“Wi-Fi EasyMesh delivers a better Wi-Fi user experience and a standardized, multiple-AP solution for home Wi-Fi”, said Kevin Robinson, Vice President of Marketing, Wi-Fi Alliance. “The addition of MoCASec into the network integrates additional privacy without disruption to devices already in use.”

“It is not enough to just provide huge amounts of bandwidth anymore. Network operators must address the entire user experience including expanded security and privacy,” said Charles Cerino, MoCA President. “MoCASec ensures the secure and private transport of data over the in-home coaxial cabling further enhancing the home networking experience.”

Additional highlights:

- Support standard authentication protocols such as IEEE Std 802.1X and other methods such as Pre-Shared Key (PSK) and Push Button Configuration (PBC).

- Peer to peer link privacy for unicast traffic and networkwide privacy for multicast traffic.

- Strong HMAC-SHA-256 hashing for (up to 64-byte) initial key derivation.

- Dynamic pairwise encryption keys.

- Key distributions with Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS).

- 128-bit AES-CBC/CTR encryption.

Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 6-8, 2019, Denver, Colorado
May 6, 2019, Denver, Colorado
September 17-19, 2019, Dallas, Texas
October 1, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 2-22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
June 20, 2019
Adopting Cloud Computing
July 18, 2019
Bracing for the 5G Era
September 19, 2019
Bringing HDR video to Life
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Building E2E IP Networks for the 5G & Cloud Era
By Gao Ji, President, Huawei Router & Carrier Ethernet Product Line
A Roadmap for Operators in the 5G & Cloud Era
By Kevin Hu, President, Huawei Network Product Line
Huawei Introduces Autonomous Driving Core Network
By David Fang, Chief NFV Marketing Expert & Solution Director, Huawei Cloud Core Network
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Slideshow: NAB 2019
More Slideshows
Infographics