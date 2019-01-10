LR Teams with SCTE on Webinar Series

If you're looking to delve even deeper on cable tech topics, then we've got just the thing for you.

Under a deal announced last month, Light Reading is teaming up with the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) and its global arm, the International Society of Broadband Experts (ISBE), to produce and moderate a monthly series of webinars on such key subjects as home WiFi networks, Fiber Deep, Distributed Access Architecture (DAA), Full Duplex DOCSIS, 5G, cable virtualization and more. The series, which will generally run on the third Thursday of each month, will kick off Thursday, Jan. 17 at 11 a.m. EDT with an in-depth look at how to improve the wireless home networking experience for cable customers

Formally known as SCTE's "LiveLearning for Professionals webinars," the monthly one-hour webcasts are designed to "enhance learning and development opportunities" for the association's tens of thousands of members, who can earn educational credits and certificates for tuning into the sessions. But the free webinars are also open to all interested parties, whether they happen to be SCTE members or not. (See SCTE•ISBE, Light Reading Team on 2019 LiveLearning Webinar Series.)

Top technologists from both SCTE and CableLabs will make educational presentations during the webinars, along with their counterparts from many of the industry's major hardware and software vendors. The vendors can sign up as sponsors to participate in the webinars, just as they do for the scores of other webinars that Light Reading produces and hosts each year.

For instance, the Jan. 17 webinar, entitled "Taming the Home Networking Monster," will feature: Chris Bastian, SVP & CTO, SCTE/ISBE; Josh Redmore, Lead Architect, Wireless Research and Development, CableLabs; and Justin Wolf, Manager, SW Cloud Business, SmartRG/ADTRAN. They will focus on how cable operators can monitor and troubleshoot their home WiFi networks and enhance the customer experience.

With this latest deal, Light Reading and SCTE are expanding upon a partnership between the two organizations to jointly develop research reports, industry surveys, webinars, white papers, infographics and video interviews on numerous tech topics. In the latest example of this partnership, we teamed with SCTE to produce a comprehensive report on cable operators' fiber and next-gen network initiatives in September. (See Why We're Teaming Up With SCTE and Why Cable Keeps Feasting on Fiber .)

In addition, Light Reading and SCTE/ISBE are producing a wide range of educational and informational content solely on energy issues, including: webinars; research reports; videos; bylined articles; white papers; blogs and other multimedia materials. In a prime example of that, the two organizations produced a white paper on the energy-savings potential of distributed, virtualized networks at the end of 2017. (See How We're Energizing Savings With SCTE.)

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading