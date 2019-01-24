& cplSiteName &

Comcast Opening Up 5K WiFi Hotspots in Atlanta Venues During Super Bowl Hoopla

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/24/2019
ATLANTA -- As Atlanta prepares to host thousands of visitors for the Big Game, Comcast announced today it will offer free public Wi-Fi during the week of January 27 at eight MARTA transit stations, parts of the downtown Atlanta entertainment district - which includes Centennial Olympic Park - and at State Farm Arena, SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta. With tens of thousands of football fans preparing to visit Atlanta, Comcast is opening more than 5,300 Xfinity WiFi hotspots at the following locations:

  • State Farm Arena: Jan. 31 - Feb. 3
  • Downtown Entertainment District: Jan. 26 - Feb. 2
  • Coca-Cola Roxy: Feb. 1
  • SunTrust Park and The Battery Atlanta: Feb 1 – 3
  • Eight MARTA stations: Five Points, Garnett, North Avenue, Dome, Arts Center, Civic Center, Midtown, Peachtree Center: Jan. 26 – Feb. 2

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours during the week of January 27th.

After Feb. 2, Xfinity WiFi service at the eight MARTA stations, SunTrust Park and The Atlanta Battery, and State Farm Arena will be permanently available to Comcast customers, and on a limited basis to non-customers, as a complimentary service.

Nationwide, Xfinity Internet customers have access to more than 19 million Wi-Fi hotspots.

Comcast Corp. (Nasdaq: CMCSA, CMCSK)

