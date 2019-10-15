Comcast Acquisition of Epproach Communications Boosts Managed WiFi for MDUs

PHILADELPHIA -- Xfinity Communities, the Comcast division serving multifamily properties and residents, has strengthened its managed Select WiFi offering and overall solutions portfolio with its successful June acquisition of Epproach Communications – a Wilmington, N.C.-based leader in multifamily technology, including managed WiFi and Internet. Continual improvement of managed services solutions is a priority for Xfinity Communities as more properties and residents look for offerings that provide the highest level of service with as little customer premises equipment (CPE) as possible.

The improved Select WiFi solution places access points throughout a property, providing the highest level Quality of Experience (QoE) through Xfinity Communities' Advanced Communities Network while eliminating the need for residents to have CPE in their units. Rather, residents are given access to the network upon move-in, simplifying their experience and the lives of property managers who do not need to track equipment.

"Property managers and owners, particularly those in the off-campus student housing space, are seeking box-less, managed Internet solutions that more precisely meet the needs of their residents," said Michael Slovin, vice president, national field sales at Comcast. "The Epproach acquisition earlier this year has allowed us to expand our managed services offering to provide residents with the constant connection they value and property managers with greater control to make managing their communities easier than before. We have seen a very positive response from residents and property managers in offering Select WiFi at properties such as the Vantage, and others in our network."

Vantage, an off-campus housing property for Temple University students, paired Select WiFi with Xfinity Stream to provide its residents with connectivity and entertainment solutions that are both "box-less" – ideal in the era of equipment minimalism and video streaming.

