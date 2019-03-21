Atlantic Broadband Expands Enhanced WiFi Service Areas

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's ninth largest cable operator, today launched Enhanced WiFi services for residential and business customers in New Hampshire, Maine, Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern Maryland and Virginia service areas that were acquired from MetroCast last year.

Enhanced WiFi (E-WiFi), which was first launched by Atlantic Broadband to its existing markets in 2017, utilizes advanced technology to deliver the best possible WiFi coverage and speeds, with dramatically improved wireless video streaming capability for customers.

“The quality of the in-home WiFi experience and business-based WiFi performance is critical to daily life and commerce today,” said Heather McCallion, Vice President of Products and Programming for Atlantic Broadband. “After Atlantic Broadband acquired the MetroCast properties last year, we significantly boosted internet speeds for all of our residential and business customers. With today’s launch of E-WiFi, our customers will have access to powerful technology that will take internet performance to new heights.”

While traditional WiFi networks rely on a single access point, the new E-WiFi service utilizes multiple wireless mesh access points and intelligent routing algorithms designed by AirTies, a leading international provider of premium wireless solutions, to provide wall-to-wall coverage.

The E-WiFi service addresses a growing consumer need as the number of connected devices in the home continues to rise. A January 2019 Parks Associates research report found that the typical home has more than ten connected devices, including laptops, smartphones, wireless speakers, thermostats, lighting and security systems.

