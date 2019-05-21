Altice Business Launches 'Smart WiFi'

NEW YORK -- Altice Business, the unit of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) that provides Optimum Business branded connectivity and managed services, announces today the launch of its new cloud-managed Business SMART WiFi service that offers a turnkey, fully managed solution with advanced new tools to help businesses attract new customers and better manage their WiFi.

This unique service was built and designed by Altice Business to meet the connectivity needs of small and medium-sized business customers, providing an enterprise-grade WiFi experience with four access points as well as advanced features including a marketing engine, customer management portal, and full-service support.

Key features of Optimum Business SMART WiFi include:

Full-service smart marketing engine complete with data analytics and reporting to assist business owners in developing marketing campaigns and guest notifications to attract new customers and encourage repeat business.

Digital management from online portal on any device provides advanced features and solutions, including activity reporting and network configuration controls, giving the account administrator the ability to set schedules and monitor bandwidth.

Turnkey WiFi solution with up to four access points included for full-office coverage with IEEE 802.11 ac Wave2 technology and controller managed Access Points embedded with RF intelligence to extend range and mitigate interference.