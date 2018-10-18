AirTies to Launch RDK-Based Managed WiFi

ISTANBUL, Turkey -- In advance of the of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo and Broadband World Forum conferences next week, AirTies, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, announced plans to make its managed Wi-Fi solution available for devices running the RDK software platform in Q1 2019. The company also disclosed that a Tier 1 operator expects to deploy AirTies’ software on RDK-based CPE in the coming year.

“We’ve seen significant interest in RDK from service providers around the globe in recent months,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. “Operators want greater standardization and transparency, and RDK provides core technical functionality to make that easier. With this forthcoming integration, operators using RDK will easily be able to deploy AirTies’ Managed Wi-Fi Mesh software on their broadband CPE, and it will be deployed by a Tier 1 operator in the near future. Today’s announcement further demonstrates our commitment to continuous product innovation, and providing operators with more options to help them get Wi-Fi under control.”

“AirTies is a recognized global leader for in-home Wi-Fi, and we are delighted that they have committed to making AirTies’ Managed Wi-Fi Mesh software run on the RDK platform for service providers,” said Steve Heeb, President and General Manager of RDK Management. “Since the RDK is an open source software platform for the connected home, improving the home Wi-Fi experience through new applications and analytics is of paramount importance.”

RDK software resides on the chipsets within CPE, below the application and services layer, and enables video and broadband providers to standardize certain technical functionality. The open source software provides a common interface to SoCs, acting as a kind of universal SoC adapter. Specifically, the RDK software solution provides a common method to manage various broadband functions on gateways, such as home-networking interfaces, routing, device management, telemetry, and more.

AirTies