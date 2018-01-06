AirTies Scales 25 Million Homes Globally

ISTANBUL, Turkey and COLOGNE, Germany -- Ahead of the ANGA COM 2018 conference, AirTies Wireless Networks, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, today disclosed that more than 25 million homes are powered by AirTies’ technologies across more than 50 operators on 4 different continents. In addition, the company shared new aggregated, real-world data about key usage patterns for in-home Wi-Fi, and also disclosed customer survey results of Wi-Fi decision makers at service providers that have deployed AirTies.

“Today marks a significant milestone for our company,” said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. “AirTies technologies now power more than 25 million homes, demonstrating our market scale and proven ability to meet the needs of service providers around the globe. Indeed, the number of homes we serve has doubled over the past three years. More importantly, our customers are reporting increases in customer satisfaction, decreases in Wi-Fi related customer support calls and churn, and the ability to drive incremental revenue from whole-home Wi-Fi.”

In-Home Usage Research Findings

AirTies provides leading international service providers with solutions to fix their subscribers’ in-home Wi-Fi issues and create premium Wi-Fi services. Today, the company disclosed aggregated data based on actual in-home Wi-Fi usage across millions of households from around the world.

Notably, the average home now has more than 7 Wi-Fi connected devices, and the average daily connection time per Wi-Fi device is 10 hours. This makes Wi-Fi one of the most used services in the home, alongside of utilities such as water and electricity. Not surprisingly; however, in homes without Wi-Fi mesh extenders, only 50% of have consistent, high-quality Wi-Fi coverage throughout the home, and 25% have noticeably poor coverage.

Within the average home, nearly 45% of devices use only 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi channels, while 55% have dual band Wi-Fi chipsets that can operate at 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz. This is important because data rates at 2.4 GHz are noticeably slower. In fact, based on observed data speeds, data rates at 5 GHz are almost 5 times faster than on 2.4 GHz. These findings show the critical importance of network-based client steering technology that can “steer” devices from 2.4 GHz to 5 GHz channels. Proactively steering the 55% of 5 GHz capable devices to 5 GHz not only can improve the speed of those devices by nearly 5 times, but also frees capacity at the more congested 2.4 GHz, which in turn improves the performance of older legacy devices in the home. Relatedly, in households with 5GHz devices, DFS spectrum-sharing with radar channels is used 80% of the time, demonstrating the importance of choosing in-home Wi-Fi systems that are capable of taking advantage of DFS, in order to maximize performance at 5 GHz.

