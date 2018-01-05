& cplSiteName &

AirTies Lands WiFi Mesh Deployment With Poland's INEA

5/8/2018
ISTANBUL -- AirTies Wireless Networks, the most widely deployed provider of managed Wi-Fi Mesh solutions to global service providers, today announced that INEA, one of the largest cable networks in Poland, chose AirTies to deliver ultra-performance in-home Wi-Fi solutions to its subscribers.

INEA provides broadband, television, mobile and fixed-line telephony services, as well as professional services for business and data centers. INEA is the fastest Internet provider in Poland, the largest cable network, and a leader of fiber optic infrastructure in Wielkopolska region.

Unlike traditional Wi-Fi, which relies on a single Wi-Fi Access Point (AP) on a home gateway/router, INEA will use multiple Mesh Extenders from AirTies to create an intelligent Wi-Fi Mesh network throughout subscribers’ homes to deliver fast and consistent, whole-home Internet coverage. AirTies’ elegant and compact Air 4920s use AirTies’ Mesh Software, which ensures consumers’ devices (laptops, tablets, smartphones, etc.) continually connect to the best available extender and frequency band (2.4GHz and 5GHz), based on real-time network usage. INEA will also use AirTies’ Remote Manager, a cloud-based platform that provides key in-home Wi-Fi performance data and analytics to improve the consumer experience. The service is available for both existing and new customers choosing INEA Internet services via a 10 PLN/month promotional offer for one device.

“Today all of our customers want to have a great Wi-Fi signal in every part of the apartment or house, since more and more devices are connected,” said Michał Bartkowiak, member of the INEA Management Board. “We selected AirTies because of their global track record of success, and a shared commitment to providing the best possible Wi-Fi experience to our subscribers.”

