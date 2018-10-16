& cplSiteName &

Zoom Taps Cable Industry Vet as President & COO

10/16/2018
BOSTON -- Zoom Telephonics, Inc. (OTCQB: ZMTP) (“Zoom” or the “Company”), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, announced today that it has appointed Mr. Joseph Lee Wytanis as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Wytanis’ start date with Zoom is October 29, 2018. Mr. Frank Manning will remain as Zoom's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chairman.

Mr. Wytanis is a high technology senior level executive with extensive experience working with consumer electronic and communication companies offering products and/or services worldwide. He is an expert in identifying market transitions before they occur, finding and negotiating new business opportunities, developing high-quality products and services, delivering strong revenues and profits, and positioning businesses for sustainable global growth.

Mr. Wytanis held senior level positions with various high tech companies including Nortel, AT&T, Panasonic, Scientific-Atlanta/Cisco, SMC Networks, Flex, and Infosys. At Scientific-Atlanta/Cisco, he was the Cofounder, Vice President and General Manager of the Cable Home Networking Business Unit.

