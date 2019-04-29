Netgear Intros Multi-Gig Cable Modem

& cplSiteName &

4/29/2019
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking devices that power today’s smart home and small businesses, is introducing a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, the Nighthawk Multi-Gig Speed Cable Modem (CM1200), designed to deliver true multi-gig internet speeds up to 2 gigabits per second to homes and offices that desire the fastest internet speeds available.

Today’s connected homes with their multitude of always-on smart devices and bandwidth hungry streaming and online gaming are facing a need to provide greater capacity to the cloud for all these devices that are competing for limited bandwidth. The major US cable internet cable services providers such as XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum and Cox are addressing this need with the deployment of gigabit service over the existing cable infra-structure, known within the industry as DOCSIS 3.1.

To experience superior bandwidth within the home or office network, the Nighthawk CM1200, with its four gigabit Ethernet ports, enables link aggregation to achieve up to 2 gigabit per second internet speed which is compatible with routers, such as the Nighthawk X6S AC3600 Tri-Band WiFi Router (R7960P), or the new Wi-Fi 6 routers such as the Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX80), Nighthawk AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX120), Nighthawk Tri-Band AX12 12-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Router (RAX200) to achieve gigabit plus Wi-Fi speeds throughout the home.

Pricing and Availability:
The Nighthawk CM1200 DOCSIS 3.1 Multi-Gig Cable Modem is available now through authorized NETGEAR retail partners and other reseller channels, ecommerce sites, and major retailers, at an MSRP of $229.99 (USD).

