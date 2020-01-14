Cable Center to Induct 7 Into Industry's Hall of Fame

DENVER -- Seven leaders who are changing the world of cable media and video entertainment are set to be honored at the 23rd annual Cable Hall of Fame celebration. The 2020 Cable Hall of Fame red carpet event will be held on April 30, 2020, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. The honorees, selected for their trailblazing leadership, entrepreneurship, and innovation in the cable media industry are:

Bridget Baker, CEO, Baker Media Inc.

Co-founder of CNBC and 23-year veteran of NBC Universal, Bridget Baker is the CEO of Baker Media, an advisory and consulting firm focused on media and tech companies. Prior to establishing Baker Media in 2013, Bridget had a distinguished career at NBCUniversal where she co-founded financial network CNBC and served for 20-years as NBCU's president of content distribution.

Jim Blackley, advisor to the CEO, Charter Communications

The driving force behind the design, development, and introduction of technologies that have transformed our platforms and the industry, Blackley has been instrumental in the four-year transformation of Charter into the unified, cloud-based Spectrum offering the company presents today. His technical expertise has helped the way both Charter and Cablevision operate in today's changing consumer environment.

Cathy Hughes, founder and chairwoman, Urban One, and Alfred C. Liggins III, CEO, Urban One; chairman and CEO, TV One

Hughes and Liggins represent a true American success story, born out of grit and determination. Through great instincts and business acumen, they have dedicated themselves to empowering African Americans to tell stories from their perspective. Hughes founded and Liggins has helped lead Urban One, formerly known as Radio One, the largest African American-owned and operated broadcast company in the nation. Urban One is now the parent corporation of several subsidiaries, including TV One, the largest African American-owned cable television network in the country.

Jeff Marcus, Cable Pioneer

An entrepreneur and visionary leader who is always a step ahead, Marcus has spent over fifty years building some of the nation's largest and most respected television and radio companies. Passionate and dedicated, Marcus' impact on cable operations and the industry's growth has been enormous.

Dave Watson, president and CEO, Comcast Cable

An inspirational leader for today's young innovators, Watson is responsible for driving the operating strategy and execution that have led to the growth of Comcast Cable into the national's largest ISP and one of the largest video providers. He has been critical to Comcast's efforts to transform the customer experience and led some of the industry's most important transitions from analog to IPTV.

Jeff Zucker, chairman, WarnerMedia News & Sports and President, CNN Worldwide

Known throughout the industry for his drive and fearlessness, Zucker has one of the most storied careers in media today. He spent more than two decades at NBC Universal, ultimately becoming the company's CEO and co-founding Hulu. He now heads up all of WarnerMedia's live programming, including all divisions of CNN, where he oversaw its dramatic turnaround into the most used digital news and information outlet in the world. Since 1998, 140 luminaries have been inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame.

