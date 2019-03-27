& cplSiteName &

Cable Center IDs 2019 HoF Committee

3/27/2019
DENVER -- The Cable Center announced today the members of its 2019 Cable Hall of Fame Honorary Committee. The committee members serve as the official ambassadors for the Cable Hall of Fame celebration, and is chaired by Michael Willner, president and CEO, Penthera Partners, Inc. The 22nd annual Cable Hall of Fame will be held May 2, 2019, at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City.

The members of the 2019 Cable Hall of Fame Honorary Committee are:

  • Michael Willner, chair, president & CEO, Penthera Partners, Inc.
  • Mike Fries, international chair, CEO & vice chairman, Liberty Global
  • Decker Anstrom, board of directors, Discovery Communications
  • Bridget Baker, founder and CEO, Baker Media Inc.
  • Ann Carlsen, founder and CEO, Carlsen Resources Inc.
  • Italia Commisso Weinand, EVP, programming & human resources, Mediacom Communications Corp.
  • Jeff DeMond, CEO, Vyve Broadband
  • Frank M. Drendel, chairman, CommScope, Inc.
  • Brian Lamb, executive chairman, C-SPAN
  • David Levy, president, Turner
  • Rob Marcus, former chairman & CEO, Time Warner Cable
  • Paul Maxwell, Media-Max Advisors
  • Pat McAdaragh, president & CEO, Midco
  • Balan Nair, CEO, Liberty Latin America
  • Tony Werner, president of technology, product, Xperience, Comcast Cable

