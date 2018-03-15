& cplSiteName &

WOW! Picks Intraway's Provisioning & Activation Platform for Business Services

3/19/2018
MIAMI -- Intraway announced today it will provide its Symphonica orchestration platform to WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), one of the leading broadband providers in the United States, as part of WOW!’s digital transformation initiative. Initial deployment will be focused on WOW!’s business services, with residential services targeted for future phases of deployment.

“We’re excited to be partnering with WOW! to deploy Symphonica as part of its OSS/BSS infrastructure. Intraway’s Symphonica orchestration platform and T-Wizard tool will allow WOW! to offer its customers a more effective onboarding and provisioning experience,” said Steve Marsh, CTO North America at Intraway. “They will also enable WOW! to offer dynamic services on both legacy and SDN/NFV/Cloud technologies.”

With Intraway’s Symphonica solution, customers will receive an improved customer experience. The platform allows end-users of WOW!’s business services to set the framework to support future operation models such as Self-Care, Self-Provisioning, and APIs for easier integration into analytics and advanced diagnostic tools. The Intraway platform enables service providers like WOW! to deliver a more effective onboarding and provisioning experience with the platform’s automation benefits.

“We’re committed to providing our customers with the best Internet experience possible,” said Torryon Coleman, WOW! VP of Product Development and Technology. “We’re proud to work with Intraway to help WOW! deploy innovative products to our customers efficiently and effectively.”

Intraway’s Symphonica solution will also provide the following benefits:

  • Improved efficiency per transaction in the fulfillment process
  • Increased effectiveness in the fulfillment process – attaining higher throughput and quality during service delivery
  • Reduced YoY operation cost growth
  • Implementation of a framework that allows increased agility in deploying new services

Intraway Corp.

