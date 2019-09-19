Trash Pandas Minor League Baseball Team Taps WOW for Stadium Services

DENVER -- The Rocket City Trash Pandas and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband and communications service provider, have announced a long-term services and marketing partnership providing the stadium with WOW!’s high-speed voice, data and Internet services and supporting the Trash Pandas as a corporate sponsor.

With the agreement, WOW! will be the exclusive provider of voice, data, and Internet services in the Trash Pandas’ new stadium opening in 2020. Among the services, WOW! will provide 5 Gigabit Internet speeds to support stadium-wide WiFi, voice services to the administrative offices and dedicated Internet for internal use.

WOW! and the Trash Pandas have also entered into a long-term sponsorship deal where WOW! will serve as the exclusive telecommunications marketing partner for the Trash Pandas. In this sponsorship, the Trash Pandas and WOW! will work together to support and sponsor educational and military programs offered by the Trash Pandas throughout multiple seasons.

WOW! is also the exclusive Internet, cable and phone provider for Town Madison, the new modern urban community that is home to the Trash Panda’s stadium.

The Trash Pandas will open their inaugural season next year with their home debut set for April 15.

