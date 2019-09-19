& cplSiteName &

Trash Pandas Minor League Baseball Team Taps WOW for Stadium Services

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
9/19/2019

DENVER -- The Rocket City Trash Pandas and WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone, a leading broadband and communications service provider, have announced a long-term services and marketing partnership providing the stadium with WOW!’s high-speed voice, data and Internet services and supporting the Trash Pandas as a corporate sponsor.

With the agreement, WOW! will be the exclusive provider of voice, data, and Internet services in the Trash Pandas’ new stadium opening in 2020. Among the services, WOW! will provide 5 Gigabit Internet speeds to support stadium-wide WiFi, voice services to the administrative offices and dedicated Internet for internal use.

WOW! and the Trash Pandas have also entered into a long-term sponsorship deal where WOW! will serve as the exclusive telecommunications marketing partner for the Trash Pandas. In this sponsorship, the Trash Pandas and WOW! will work together to support and sponsor educational and military programs offered by the Trash Pandas throughout multiple seasons.

WOW! is also the exclusive Internet, cable and phone provider for Town Madison, the new modern urban community that is home to the Trash Panda’s stadium.

The Trash Pandas will open their inaugural season next year with their home debut set for April 15.

WideOpenWest

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
October 1-2, 2019, New Orleans, Louisiana
October 10, 2019, New York, New York
October 22, 2019, Los Angeles, CA
November 5, 2019, London, England
November 7, 2019, London, UK
November 14, 2019, Maritim Hotel, Berlin
December 3, 2019, New York, New York
December 3-5, 2019, Vienna, Austria
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
October 17, 2019
Automating the Cable Network
November 14, 2019
Securing the Cable Network
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Innovations in Home Media Terminals for the Upcoming 5G Era
By Tang Wei, Vice President, ZTE Corporation
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
France's Bike Fest Demands Tour de Force From Orange
More Slideshows