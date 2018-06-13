Spectrum Enterprise Expands Enterprise TV Portfolio

STAMFORD, Conn. -- At the HITEC Houston 2018 conference, Spectrum Enterprise, a part of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), today announced an expansion of its Enterprise TV Portfolio, offering enterprises a choice of extensive channel line-ups and multiple platforms that combined provide a consistent viewing experience and support the demands of the digital age.

All of the new offerings provide a dependable entertainment experience with more than 200 HDTV channels including: core bundles with sports, Latino and international programming, and add-on premium and music channels.

“Hotels, hospitals and universities want a TV solution that fits the needs of their guests, patients or students,” said Peter Agnvall, Vice President, Enterprise TV, Spectrum Enterprise. “Our new offerings meet these demands with extensive programming packages available on multiple platforms which deliver a superior viewing experience, either as stand-alone offerings or in conjunction with a third-party solution.”

Product-specific details include:

• Fiber Connect Plus TV is a reliable HDTV video programming service delivered over fiber and supports channel insertion. It is ideal for hotels, hospitals and universities looking for a solution without a converter box or as part of a third-party integrator solution. This service helps to engage and inform hotel guests, hospital patients, university students and enterprise employees without the requirement of any expensive head-end equipment on-premises.

• Set-Back Box TV provides a reliable and customizable video service to help inform and entertain hotel guests and hospital patients with a homelike TV viewing experience. Set-Back Box TV delivers HDTV programming to the premise via coax and then is distributed to slim, compact set-back boxes that are mounted behind each television. This service can be customized with channel insertion and branding capabilities. It features an interactive program guide, the ability to pause live TV and a library of over 7,000 hours of on-demand content.

• SpectrumU TV is a video streaming service delivering live TV, with local channels and regional sports networks, interactive program guide and an on-demand content library. This anytime, anywhere on any device TV capability is available to students on campus via a wired or wireless network using iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Mac and PC compatible tablets, laptops and desktops.

After an extensive field test with more than 24 clients, SpectrumU TV will be generally available later this month for colleges and universities in the Spectrum Enterprise national footprint.

Spectrum Enterprise