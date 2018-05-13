& cplSiteName &

Spectrum Enterprise EVP Asks Industry to Fill Fiber & Feedback Gaps

Alan Breznick
5/18/2018
50%
50%

AUSTIN -- Big Communications Event -- Highlighting two critical gaps that the telecom industry needs to fill, Spectrum Enterprise EVP Phil Meeks called on other communications service providers (CSPs) to connect more buildings with fiber and improve the way they respond to customers.

Meeks honed in on how and why businesses need more bandwidth. Using the healthcare industry as an example, he said demand for faster connections by small and midsized firms is especially high.

"Less than half of the buildings with 20 to 50 employees have access to fiber," the Spectrum Enterprise executive said, contrasting that to the relatively fiber-rich commercial buildings with at least 200 workers. "That means the majority of small doctors' offices won't have the bandwidth they need. This industry-access gap translates into significant challenges for the changing landscapes for all businesses. How can an ecosystem grow without significant access to bandwidth? They can't."

While he used the healthcare industry as his prime example, Meeks said this situation applies to almost every industry today. That list includes retail, banking, insurance and more.

"Industries are evolving and ecosystems are expanding; companies of all sizes are becoming more interdependent," he commented. "Digital infrastructure has opened the doors, and there is no turning back."

Meeks said Spectrum Enterprise is responding to the challenge by investing heavily in fiber extensions to connect more of its commercial customers with have high-bandwidth needs, regardless of the size of building or office where they operate. A $2.5 billion unit of Charter Communications Inc. Spectrum Enterprise announced earlier this week that it would spend $1 billion taking fiber deeper into its network this year, after spending a similar amount last year.

"Regardless of size, they all need connectivity," Meeks said, noting that the demand for fiber among smaller businesses has grown faster than anticipated. "We need to close the industry access gap."

In his speech, Meeks also challenged the telecom industry to do a much better job of delivering a good experience to customers. He said this means going well beyond upgrading technology and cutting customer complaints to call centers to listening to customer feedback on multiple channels, including online, texting, Twitter, etc. It also means adopting a closed-loop approach to changing processes and procedures in direct response to customer feedback, especially negative feedback.

"Product innovation is only half the solution," he said. "The operating metrics you're focused on may no longer be relevant to your customers."

Meeks noted that the telecom industry has generally not done a great job of responding well to customer complaints or finding new ways to get good feedback. "As things go wrong, we haven't exactly been the poster child for improvement," he said. "We all want our clients to experience less pain."

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading founder Steve Saunders talks with VMware's Shekar Ayyar, who explains why cloud architectures are becoming more distributed, what that means for workloads, and why telcos can still be significant cloud services players.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
June 26, 2018, Nice, France
September 12, 2018, Los Angeles, CA
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 17, 2018, Chicago, Illinois
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photos: Red Hat Gets Hot & Sweaty
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T CEO Apologizes for Cohen Kerfuffle
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 5/11/2018
Trump Tweets on ZTE… & Gives the Chinese Vendor a Lifeline!
Ray Le Maistre, Editor-in-Chief, 5/13/2018
Telus CTO: NFV Burden May Cripple Telcos
Iain Morris, News Editor, 5/14/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Swisscom: Quick off the Blocks With 5G
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
SAIL the Atlantic With CAMTEL
By Gary Maidment, for Huawei
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives