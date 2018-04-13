North Bay's Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Comcast Business today announced that Redwood Credit Union (RCU), a full-service financial institution serving businesses and residents in the greater North Bay area in California, is using Comcast’s fiber-based Ethernet and Internet for reliable network access for employees and members. Using the Comcast network, RCU now has gigabit-level capacity, enabling it to quickly and reliably support operations, optimize video conferencing, expedite system updates, and more efficiently transfer documents while maintaining the same level of security.

Founded in 1950, Redwood Credit Union provides personal and business banking to consumers in the North Bay and San Francisco. The institution has over $4 billion in assets, serves 300,000 members with 17 full-service branches and 30,000 fee-free network ATMs nationwide.

Prior to working with Comcast Business, RCU had a traditional internet network with a limited amount of bandwidth available. To support improved investment, mortgage, and insurance services across its branches, the company needed to upgrade its network. RCU was drawn to Comcast Business Ethernet and Internet for its high-performance and redundancy and Comcast’s ability to support guest Wi-Fi and daily business operations, including ATM, teller, and video conferencing.

