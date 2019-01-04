New Comcast Business Unit Targets US Government Deals

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the creation of a new segment that will target U.S. Government and Public Sector organizations, signifying the addition of U.S. Federal Government into Comcast Business' growth strategy.

Under the leadership of recently-appointed Vice President of Federal Government Sales Kenneth (Ken) Folderauer, the new segment will be dedicated to providing premier communications solutions and unmatched service responsiveness to government agencies. In this role, Folderauer will lead the sales and go-to-market strategy while overseeing the development of a U.S. Public Sector-focused sales channel within Comcast Business.

Folderauer brings more than 35 years of telecommunications and public sector experience, holding various positions at Time Warner, Century Link, British Telecomm, Qwest Communication's Government Services Group and Verizon Communications. Prior to joining Comcast Business he led Oracle's National Security Group's Communications Services Division. In this role, he focused on serving the U.S. Federal Government's global communications needs.

Before joining Oracle, Folderauer also served as CEO and President of BT Federal, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of British Telecom. Under Folderaurer's leadership, BT Federal won several significant awards, including DISA's Global Network Services (GNS) contract with a ceiling value of $4.3B. Additionally, BT Federal was awarded a "Prime" contract role on GSA's prestigious EIS multiple award government-wide contract valued at $50B. Prior to this appointment, Ken was the President of Public Sector at Time Warner Telecom.

Comcast Business