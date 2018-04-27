Martinelli Winery Toasts Comcast Business

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- Comcast Business today announced that Martinelli Winery, a family-owned and operated winery in Sonoma County, CA, is using Comcast Business Internet and Comcast Business VoiceEdge™ for its multiple winery, tastingroom, and guest amenity buildings and outdoor hospitality spaces. The winery now has reliable Wi-Fi, high-capacity internet and digital phone services to efficiently handle customer transactions, host outdoor events, and more.

Martinelli Winery is a five-generation, family run winery that was founded in the 1880s. The company produces Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Zinfandel and Syrah from estate grown grapes still farmed by the Martinelli family. Prior to working with Comcast Business, the winery had a bonded T1 line with slow speeds. The company needed a consistent, high-performance network and services to deliver reliable guest Wi-Fi and support daily business operations, with enough capacity to meet requirements today and in the future.

“With our operations distributed across so many locations and structures, some of which are more than a century old, we needed a unique, intricate solution,” said Regina Martinelli, Executive Vice President, Martinelli Winery. “It was clear Comcast Business was the provider in our region that we needed to provide the internet speed for our robust point of sale and customer relationship management systems that are crucial to our business. Comcast Business is integral to supporting our complex and varied needs currently, and for our strategic vision for the future.”

Martinelli Winery upgraded to a 50 Megabit-per-second (Mbps) Business Internet service to support and grow its business, especially important for its semi-annual online promotions and outdoor events. The winery is also using Comcast Business VoiceEdge, a cloud-based voice and unified communications (UC) solution to support its phone-based transactions. Comcast Business services supported their customer transactions, whether they are using Wi-Fi when visiting the winery, buying via the point-of-sale system, calling by phone or ordering online.

