Jack Burton: Cable's 5G Network Opportunity
10/15/2018
Broadband Success Partners Principal Jack Burton says 5G represents a great opportunity for cable MSOs to work with 5G network operators and provide not only backhaul, but facilities -- real estate on poles, towers in headends and central offices. Cable's proximity to the customer could provide them a revenue source tied to 5G and edge computing, as well as a long-term hedge against obsolescence.
