Cox Business Adds Dubber's Call Recording Services

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Dubber Corporation Limited, the world’s most scalable cloud call recording service, (ASX: DUB) is pleased to announce that tier one US carrier Cox Communications has launched the dubberconnect.com service for its Cox Business customers.

Cox, based in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest privately held telecommunications carrier in the US and a recognised leader in Unified Communications (UC) and cloud telephony. The addressable market for the service will include Cox Business’ UC Hosted Voice platform, SIP Trunking and Business Phone services.

Dubber and Cox have completed a scalable platform integration program that enables customers to utilise an automated sign up service that will instantly provision Dubber call recording on the Cox network. The service is available now for Cox Business customers, after having successfully completed a beta testing deployment stage. The commercial agreement between Cox and Dubber also provides for extensive joint marketing and sales activities that will be conducted by the two companies to existing Cox UC, SIP and VoIP service users.

Dubber

