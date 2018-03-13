& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business VoiceEdge Adds Audio Conferencing App

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/13/2018
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. -- Comcast Business today introduced Comcast Business VoiceEdge Conferencing, an award-winning enhancement to its cloud-based phone service, Comcast Business VoiceEdge, which simplifies the way conference calls are initiated, joined and managed. The new Audio Conferencing application allows end-users to initiate an audio conference with a single click while eliminating common conferencing frustrations. The service is included for all Comcast Business VoiceEdge subscribers.

With Comcast Business VoiceEdge Conferencing, employees can instantly initiate a call with up to 50 participants via an easy “click to start conference” command. Users can join by clicking a “join conference” link. Advanced management controls make it possible for conference hosts to view and identify each participant, eliminating the need for individuals to identify themselves.

“With an increasingly distributed and mobile workforce, conference calls are an important tool for keeping teams connected, but this can become challenging from a user standpoint when different people are trying to access a conference call while traveling, in remote locations, from a different office,” said John Guillaume, vice president, product management at Comcast Business. “We’re continually innovating and evolving our voice platform with a focus on improving the end-user experience and overall business impact. With Comcast Business VoiceEdge Conferencing, the days of remembering long phone numbers and PINs or asking ‘who joined the call,’ are now a thing of the past – saving our customers both time and resources.”

Comcast Business VoiceEdge Conferencing was recently recognized by TMCNet as the 2018 Internet Telephony Product of the Year. VoiceEdge Conferencing is the latest enhancement to Comcast Business VoiceEdge Desktop and Mobile Companion applications. The app also enables click-to-dial from some of the most commonly used business productivity tools, including Google Chrome, Skype for Business, and Microsoft OWA.

