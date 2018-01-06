& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Serving Bigbyte Data Center in New Mexico

6/7/2018
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –– Comcast Business today announced that it now provides direct, dedicated links to bigbyte.cc (bigbyte), a tier III compliant data center in New Mexico, allowing Comcast Business to provide small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) and enterprise customers with more choices to connect to the cloud. Tenants of bigbyte are now able to select Comcast Business for high-performance Ethernet and other services to support a wide range of business applications.

Founded in 2001, bigbyte.cc Corp. maintains over 30,000 square feet in data center and business continuity space with additonal 20,000 square feet “built-to-suit” available for any size project. Serving as New Mexico's only 100 percent women-owned, privately held data and disaster recovery center, bigbyte’s carrier-grade infrastructure provides customers operational reliability with security, affordable bandwidth and fully redundant facilities while providing cost effective, compliant and flexible space.

“As the first neutral colocation facility in the state, we seek to provide diversification and always-on network access for our customers to meet their technology and business needs in compliant spaces,” said Nerissa Whittington, principal bigbyte.cc Corp. “Now, with Comcast Business, our clients can get Ethernet services and much more. We’re seeing clients transition away from their provider to Comcast Business, particularly to take advange of the circuits that provide important price and bandwidth benefits to connect to the cloud.”

To store data, optimize their workloads, and execute mission-critical applications, businesses require a resilient, high-capacity network. Direct cloud connectivity helps businesses achieve enhanced performance, security and availability compared to connecting over the open internet, and Comcast’s Ethernet offering is backed by a service level agreement (SLA). Through Comcast's NNI (Network to Network Interface), bigbyte customers are able to get private MPLS/VPLS WAN services in New Mexico at gigabit-level speeds.

