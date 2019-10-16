Comcast Business Reaches Into Canada

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced that it has signed an access agreement with iTel Networks Inc., a leading Canadian network service provider, to deliver managed broadband services to U.S.-based enterprise customers with a presence in Canada. Comcast Business will leverage iTel Networks' vendor relationships to expand Comcast Business' footprint and support its U.S.-based Enterprise Solutions customers' locations throughout Canada with its Managed Broadband offering.

Connected technologies are the foundation of today's data-driven business environment. Fast, reliable, scalable and secure networks are critical. However, managing performance across a large, distributed enterprise is a complex task and day-to-day management can strain resources that could otherwise be focused to help drive productivity and profitability in the core business.

"Our Enterprise Solutions team has uncovered a wealth of opportunities for Comcast Business to deliver services outside the U.S. Many of our existing enterprise customers and prospects have locations outside the United States; in particular, in Canada," said Glenn Katz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions. "We're excited to announce that we are leveraging this exciting new relationship with iTel Networks to serve our Managed Broadband enterprise customers' Canadian locations."

Comcast Business can provide custom network connectivity solutions with the ability to provision quality services now with U.S. and Canadian coverage, as well as options that provide physical diversity from traditional telecommunications providers. With access to broadband technologies that enable reliable, low-cost connectivity with increased bandwidth availability, Comcast Business can offer a solution that leverages a mix of access technologies to help today's distributed enterprises simplify network management.

Comcast Business' Managed Broadband service offers enterprises a single service provider to oversee order management, installation, account management, and billing for all on-net and off-net locations. Additionally, it can provide proactive up/down network monitoring via geographically diverse Network Operations Centers (NOCs) located in the continental United States, and 24x7x365 support for all managed broadband locations.

