Comcast Business Launches Xfinity Stream App

PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the launch of the Xfinity Stream app for Comcast Business TV, a streaming video feature that lets employees and customers watch live TV on any device, anywhere in their business, and at no extra cost.

“Xfinity Stream for Business is a great solution for waiting rooms, employee break areas, lobbies and more,” said Jeremy Andreoli, Executive Director, Video Product, Strategy and Business Development, Comcast Business. “Businesses can surprise and delight both their customers and employees by giving them more flexibility to watch programming and, at the same time, avoid unnecessary costs associated with purchasing an extra television. Xfinity Stream for Business allows businesses to get even more value out of their Comcast Business TV subscription and improve experiences for their customers and employees alike.”

Xfinity Stream for Business is a streaming video feature that brings some of the best live entertainment on television straight to the computers, tablets and smartphones in your business. Customers and employees can access Xfinity Stream for Business through the Xfinity Stream app on smartphones and tablets, and via the Xfinity Stream portal (www.xfinity.com/tv) on computers. Xfinity Stream for Business enables up to five users to stream content concurrently. Channel lineups at each location will vary based on the Comcast Business TV package selected, as well as the location of the business.

Xfinity Stream for Business allows business owners to control access with a business login. This allows business owners to govern usage, and manage devices and accounts.

