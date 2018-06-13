& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Launches X1 for Hospitality

6/18/2018
PHILADELPHIA -- Comcast Business today announced the launch of X1 for Hospitality, a program that brings the unique features and personalization of the award-winning, video platform to hotel guests. Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, located in the heart of Center City, Philadelphia, will include X1 in each of its 219 guest rooms when it opens this winter.

“Four Seasons guests seek exceptional quality at every turn, and technology and entertainment are an important part of their experience with us,” said Ben Shank, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center. “Today’s luxury travelers want customized, personal experiences with fantastic and intuitive amenities. X1 is simple and user-friendly allowing guests to navigate and discover the programs they want to watch. With the voice remote, finding a channel, show or movie is now as easy as the click of a button and a simple voice command. We believe X1 will help elevate our guests’ in-room experience and create a truly world-class visit.”

Comcast made today’s announcement at The Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition & Conference (HITEC), booth #2219, and the launch follows a series of successful X1 for Hospitality trials at select hotels across the country.

"Comcast has the potential to disrupt the $3 billion United States business TV market with X1 for Hospitality," said Greg Ireland, multiscreen video analyst at IDC. "Products and solutions that have generated excellent results on the residential side can help businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, gain an edge in attracting new and returning consumers."

