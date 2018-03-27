& cplSiteName &

Comcast Business Invests $1.7M to Expand Ethernet Network in Harrisburg

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
3/27/2018
HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Comcast Business today announced it has invested $1.7 million in an expansion of its fiber-based network in Harrisburg, reaching more than 600 additional businesses directly and benefiting hundreds more by making the network more accessible. Capable of delivering up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity, the fiber optic Ethernet network expansion supports advanced services and gives Comcast the ability to give new customers, ranging from small and medium-sized organizations to large enterprises, quick access to its network.

While the Comcast Business fiber network already serves many of Harrisburg’s largest companies and hundreds of businesses, this expansion has deployed more than 27 miles of new fiber optic cable in and near downtown Harrisburg, bringing high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to more businesses and organizations.

“This is a significant infrastructure investment by Comcast Business and we're proud to bring our advanced network deeper into Harrisburg to help the economic growth of the city and region,” said Toni Murphy, regional vice president for Comcast Business. “As demand for our high-performance Ethernet offerings continues to soar, Comcast Business recognizes the need to respond quickly and provide scalable solutions that can meet demand as businesses grow.

“This proactive investment signals that we are committed to playing a critical role in helping Harrisburg attract, retain and grow successful businesses. We’re not only prepared to continue connecting Harrisburg but connecting its businesses and institutions to the rest of the region, the nation and the world,” Murphy added.

The extensions, which are both aerial and underground, connect Jonestown Road to the northeast of downtown Harrisburg with Mechanicsburg and also include downtown buildouts both north of the Harvey Taylor Bridge (including but not limited to North 6th Street, Division Street, North 2nd Street) and south of the Harvey Taylor Bridge (including but not limited to North 3rd Street, North and South Front Streets, Blackberry Street). Additionally, Comcast has connected its network to the Friendship Industrial Park in Swatara Township.

Comcast Business

