Comcast Business Expands Ethernet Network in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. -- Comcast Business today announced a more than one million dollar investment in the expansion of its fiber-based network in Manassas, reaching more than 400 additional businesses and directly benefiting hundreds more by making the network more accessible. Capable of delivering up to 100 Gigabits-per-second (Gbps) of network capacity, the fiber optic Ethernet network expansion supports advanced services and gives Comcast Business the ability to give new customers, ranging from small and medium-sized organizations to large enterprises, quick access to its network.

While the Comcast Business network already serves many of Manassas’ largest companies and hundreds of businesses, this expansion has deployed additional miles of new fiber in Manassas bringing high-performance Ethernet, Internet and advanced voice solutions to more businesses and organizations.

“As demand for our high-performance Ethernet offerings continues to soar, we're proud to bring our advanced network deeper into Manassas to help the economic growth of the city and region,” said Mary McLaughlin, regional senior vice president for Comcast. “We’ve invested heavily in building an infrastructure that meets the high-speed, high-capacity needs of business, technology, healthcare and education customers in Manassas, and we look forward to continuing to launch new and innovative services that exceed their expectations well into the future.”

The Ethernet extensions, which are both aerial and underground, include buildouts in key areas south of the Manassas National Battlefield and Route 66, connecting hundreds of business along Balls Ford Road, Sudley Road/Route 28, Sudley Manor Drive, Battlefield Parkway, Liberia Avenue, Hastings Drive and Manassas Regional Airport.

“Access to a high-speed network is key to remaining competitive, attracting new businesses and supporting our residents,” said Manassas Mayor Harry J. Parrish II. ““I thank Comcast for continuing to invest in Manassas to provide our community and businesses the tools that they need.”

