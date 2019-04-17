Atlantic Broadband Launches Hosted Voice for Business in Virginia

SALUDA, Va. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s ninth largest cable operator, today announced the availability of Hosted Voice for businesses across its Virginia service area, including Bowling Green, Colonial Beach, King George, Mathews, Northumberland, Saluda, Warsaw/Tappahannock, Westmoreland and surrounding communities. Hosted Voice introduces over 40 enterprise-class phone features to regional businesses and is more flexible and scalable than traditional business phone solutions.

Hosted Voice communications and features are delivered over a dedicated connection with network redundancy for optimal performance, security and reliability. It lives in a data center, rather than on-site, for ease of operation and streamlined maintenance with little to no capital cost. The result is a communications service with unprecedented levels of flexibility and capability to support businesses with five to 500 employees.

Atlantic Broadband’s Hosted Voice Service is ideal for multi-location businesses or those that utilize remote, mobile or afterhours employees. Its benefits include:

• Feature-rich Service – More than 40 of the most sophisticated, enterprise-class features like auto-attendant, hold music, web conferencing, voicemail and multiple extensions

• Turnkey Solution – Atlantic Broadband’s technicians and engineers will work hand-in-hand with businesses to ensure a seamless transition from their current system

• Multi-site and Mobile – In today’s workplace, many employees work remotely or on-the-go. The solution offers seamless integration between multiple offices and mobile devices, so employees can communicate with colleagues and customers from anywhere

• Flexible and Cost-effective – With no need to purchase additional equipment and predictable monthly costs, customers can easily switch to Hosted Voice. It is also a solution that can scale as businesses grow and needs change

• Reliable and Secure – Atlantic Broadband owns, operates and proactively monitors its networks around the clock to ensure they operate securely and reliably. This offers a greater level of technical support and maintenance than many regional businesses can manage internally

