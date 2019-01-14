Altice USA Names Head of Biz Services Unit

NEW YORK – Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS), one of the largest broadband communications and video service operators in the United States, today announces the promotion of Matt Grover to Executive Vice President and Head of Altice Business Services, the company’s commercial services division. Grover will report to Hakim Boubazine, Altice USA co-president and chief operating officer, effective immediately.

With this appointment, Grover is responsible for all Altice USA commercial products and services, from enterprise to SMB to carrier, including those offered under the Lightpath, Suddenlink and Optimum Business brands. He will focus on the continued growth of Altice Business Services as well as the delivery of key commercial business initiatives such as network expansion and the development of next-generation products and services to meet the evolving needs of Altice USA’s business customers.

Grover, who first joined the company’s Lightpath division in 2001, has nearly three decades of experience in the commercial telecommunications industry across multiple verticals and throughout the United States, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales for Altice Business Services where he oversaw the nationwide SMB sales organization including direct sales, call center sales, and partner sales channels. Prior to joining the company, Grover held various telecommunications management positions at AT&T and North American Telecom over the course of nearly 10 years.

Altice USA