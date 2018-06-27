& cplSiteName &

Alianza Hits New Milestones

6/27/2018
WASHINGTON, DC -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that more than 60 service providers across the U.S. and Canada now power their suite of retail cloud communications products with Alianza’s Cloud Voice Platform.

In 2009, Alianza was the first to bring to market a software-as-a-service VoIP solution purpose-built for service providers. Since that time, a range of providers—new to VoIP or replacing obsolete VoIP 1.0 and hosted softswitch solutions—have turned to Alianza for their VoIP and unified communications requirements, including cable MSOs, municipal ISPs, rural electric cooperatives, satellite ISPs, MSPs and WISPs.

Alianza’s achievements include:

  • More than 300,000 seats on the platform, a nearly sixfold increase since 2015.
  • Monthly recurring revenue increased by 55 percent in the past 12 months.
  • Eighteen consecutive quarters of revenue growth.
  • More than 40 successful migrations from major softswitch and legacy-hosted solutions.
  • Success in cable: twelve of the top 50 cable operators have changed voice platforms in the last four years and ten have selected Alianza.

    “There’s no comparison; the cloud is the future-proof and most agile way to deliver VoIP and unified communications services to our customers,” commented Mark Masenheimer, Vice President of Operations with Blue Ridge Communications. “Alianza makes delivering and scaling cloud communications easy, and with the Cloud Voice Platform we are best positioned to respond to our customers’ current and future requirements.”

