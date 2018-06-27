Alianza Hits New Milestones

WASHINGTON, DC -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that more than 60 service providers across the U.S. and Canada now power their suite of retail cloud communications products with Alianza’s Cloud Voice Platform.

In 2009, Alianza was the first to bring to market a software-as-a-service VoIP solution purpose-built for service providers. Since that time, a range of providers—new to VoIP or replacing obsolete VoIP 1.0 and hosted softswitch solutions—have turned to Alianza for their VoIP and unified communications requirements, including cable MSOs, municipal ISPs, rural electric cooperatives, satellite ISPs, MSPs and WISPs.

Alianza’s achievements include:

More than 300,000 seats on the platform, a nearly sixfold increase since 2015.

Monthly recurring revenue increased by 55 percent in the past 12 months.

Eighteen consecutive quarters of revenue growth.

More than 40 successful migrations from major softswitch and legacy-hosted solutions.