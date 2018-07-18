2 NCTC Cable Providers Take Alianza Cloud Voice

LINDON, Utah -- Alianza Inc., the cloud voice platform company, announced today that two National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) member cable operators have selected Alianza’s Cloud Voice Platform to improve their cable VoIP service. Continuum, a municipal cable operator in North Carolina, and Blue Devil Cable, serving communities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, are migrating their customer bases to Alianza’s solution, providing material cost savings, a simplified operations environment, and a better experience for their residential and business customers.

Since 2014, more than 20 NCTC providers have upgraded their VoIP solution from legacy-hosted softswitch solutions from a variety of providers to Alianza’s market-defining software-as-a-service solution for residential and business cloud communications.

“With Alianza’s focus on broadband operators and its agile platform, we know that we have the best solution to continuously improve our phone service for customers,” commented David Auger, CEO of Continuum.

“Our experience with Alianza is all-around exceptional,” stated Bob Loveridge, General Manager of Blue Devil Cable. “The migration was easy, day-to-day operations are more elegant and the product we deliver to our customers is better.”

“We share Continuum’s and Blue Devil Cable’s commitment to excellence in serving customers,” said Camille Issa, Alianza’s Vice President of Sales. “With our cloud-based VoIP solution, we are giving them the tools to improve operations internally and deliver a stronger customer experience.”

Alianza Corp.