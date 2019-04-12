& cplSiteName &

Broadband Access Revenues Dip 12% in Q3 but Cable Infrastructure Spending Improves – Dell'Oro

12/4/2019

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. -- According to a newly published report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, global revenue for broadband access equipment market decreased 12 percent year-over-year (Y/Y) to $3.2 Billion. A 371 percent Y/Y increase in XGS-PON OLT revenue and continued growth of XG-PON1 OLT ports and CPE offset continued DSL declines.

"Operators' continued push to increase their fiber investments is resulting in strong Y/Y gains in PON OLT ports," said Jeff Heynen, Senior Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Though XGS-PON continues to grow rapidly, 2.5 Gbps GPON remains the workhorse in the market," explained Heynen.

Following are additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Broadband Access and Home Networking Quarterly Report:

  • Total cable access concentrator revenue decreased 31 percent Y/Y to $287 M, driven once again by a slowdown in CCAP license purchases in North America
  • Total DSL port shipments plummeted 28 percent Y/Y, with all technologies showing significant Y/Y declines

