Automation Will Be Critical to 5G & 10G Deployment Success

10/18/2019
Cable operators' infrastructure assets will be a true enabler of 5G and also provide a heavier footprint in the wireless services landscape. Growth required by 5G, IoT and smart cities, 10G-to-the-business, and ultimately 10G-to-the-home, will bring unprecedented network complexity and require increased deployment speeds. Automation will make the difference in this technological transformation.
