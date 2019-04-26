Atlantic Broadband CEO Exits to Pursue 'Personal Interests'

MONTRÉAL -- Cogeco Communications Inc. announced today the departure of Richard Shea, President and Chief Executive Officer of its Atlantic Broadband subsidiary. Mr. Shea is stepping down today to pursue personal interests. He will remain with Atlantic Broadband for a short period of time to ensure a smooth transition. Patrick Bratton, Atlantic Broadband’s Chief Financial Officer, will assume the position in the interim while a search for a successor is underway.

“On behalf of my colleagues and the entire Cogeco Communications team, I’d like to thank Rich for his contribution to Atlantic Broadband and to our company and wish him every success in his future endeavours,” said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.

Atlantic Broadband

Cogeco