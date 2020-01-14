& cplSiteName &

Atlantic Broadband Acquires Thames Valley Communications

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
1/10/2020

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Thames Valley Communications, a broadband services company operating in Southeastern Connecticut. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close within three months. Upon closing of the transaction, Atlantic Broadband will add approximately 10,000 customers to its operations in Connecticut.

This acquisition allows Atlantic Broadband to expand its presence in a market where the Company is already well established following its acquisition of MetroCast's Connecticut operations in 2015.

Atlantic Broadband was advised on this transaction by Morgan Lewis LLP as legal counsel. Thames Valley Communications was advised by RBC Capital Markets as M&A advisor and Lowenstein Sandler LLP as legal counsel.

Atlantic Broadband

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Related Stories
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
Upcoming Live Events
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
Automation Scores Against Operational Costs – The Business Benefits of Automation and Orchestration
By John Malzahn, Senior Manager, Service Provider Product Marketing, Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
Slideshows
Vienna Views: Pics From the 2020 Vision Executive Summit
More Slideshows