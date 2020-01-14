Atlantic Broadband Acquires Thames Valley Communications

QUINCY, Mass. -- Atlantic Broadband, the nation's eighth-largest cable operator, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to purchase Thames Valley Communications, a broadband services company operating in Southeastern Connecticut. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close within three months. Upon closing of the transaction, Atlantic Broadband will add approximately 10,000 customers to its operations in Connecticut.

This acquisition allows Atlantic Broadband to expand its presence in a market where the Company is already well established following its acquisition of MetroCast's Connecticut operations in 2015.

Atlantic Broadband was advised on this transaction by Morgan Lewis LLP as legal counsel. Thames Valley Communications was advised by RBC Capital Markets as M&A advisor and Lowenstein Sandler LLP as legal counsel.

Atlantic Broadband