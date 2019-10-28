Altice USA Taps New CFO

NEW YORK -- Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) today announces that Michael Grau has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In this role, he is responsible for all financial and accounting matters as well as the strategic planning and analysis, internal audit, tax, investor relations and treasury activities. He will serve as an Officer of the Company and will report to Altice USA Chief Executive Officer Dexter Goei.

Mr. Grau succeeds Charles F. Stewart who, in a separate announcement made today, was named Chief Executive Officer of Sotheby's. Mr. Stewart will continue as a member of the Altice USA Board of Directors and serve as a special advisor to the CEO on M&A and related strategic matters.

The Company notes that it will formally introduce Mr. Grau during its third quarter earnings investor conference call on November 5, 2019 at 4:15pm EST.

About Michael Grau

Michael Grau is Chief Financial Officer of Altice USA. In this role, he oversees the Company's financial and accounting matters as well as its strategic planning and analysis, internal audit, tax, investor relations and treasury activities. He joined Altice USA in 2016 and most recently was Executive Vice President of Financial Planning & Control at the Company.

Prior to this, Mr. Grau held various leadership roles in finance at Cablevision for more than 15 years. Earlier in his career he held senior financial positions at Winstar Communications, Health Professionals Inc, and Deloitte & Touche.

Mr. Grau earned his bachelor's degree in Accounting from Hofstra University.

Altice USA