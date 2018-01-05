Accedian Strengthens Senior Sales Leadership Team for LatAm

MONTREAL -- Accedian, a leading provider of end-to-end network and application performance visibility solutions, today announced the appointment of Carlos Brito as its Vice President Sales, Latin America (LATAM) and Jerry Mellinger as Vice President Sales, Mexico to its LATAM sales leadership team. The appointments come as Accedian continues to grow its business in Latin America and across the organization’s global operating regions. Carlos and Jerry will lead the expansion of Accedian’s presence in Latin America.

“Accedian is continuing to evolve and innovate in 2018. Carlos and Jerry will be instrumental in leading the development of LATAM operations as Accedian continues to push the boundaries of its vision for state of the art network and application performance management,” said Patrick Ostiguy, CEO, Accedian. “Carlos and Jerry’s experience in the market will add significant capabilities to our long-term partner development strategy.”

Carlos Brito

As VP Sales Latin America, Carlos will draw on over 20 years of experience working as a senior sales and management executive to grow Accedian’s presence and drive a greater number of partnerships. Carlos will report directly to Dion Joannou, Chief Operating Officer. Over the past decade he has gathered a vast amount of hands-on experience facilitating growth in all stages of business maturity, from start up to regional/global expansion. Carlos was previously General Manager, Americas Region at ECI where he managed both sales and marketing teams across Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America.

Prior to working at ECI, Carlos held positions as VP Sales, Caribbean & Latin America at Juniper Networks, EVP Sales at Genband (Nortel Networks), and President Nortel Networks of Brazil. Carlos started his career in Brazil where he held several leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Lucent/Alcatel-Lucent.

Commenting on his appointment, Carlos said: “As Accedian continues to scale, it is important that our actions stay on-strategy and that we meet our sales objectives to sustain growth. I’m excited to be joining Accedian’s team to help cultivate growth in LATAM and continue our leadership in the network and application performance management market.”

Jerry Mellinger

Jerry also joins Accedian’s sales team as VP Sales Mexico and Regional accounts reporting to Carlos. Jerry is a proven telecom executive with over 30 years of experience and a track record of success in competitive businesses and challenging international markets. He joins Accedian from Altiostar where, as Vice President & General Manager, he was influential in growing the business from the ground up.

Jerry has also held senior sales positions at Cisco Systems, Starent Networks, and Nortel. He will report directly to Carlos Brito and will be the key player in contributing to Accedian’s market leadership in Mexico and assure Accedian’s relevance to the region’s strategic accounts, drawing on his expertise as a leading sales executive in the Americas.

Accedian