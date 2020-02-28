Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

Zoom transitioning production from China to Vietnam to sidestep tariffs

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

Boston &ndash Zoom Telephonics, a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today reported financial results for its 2019 fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Financial Highlights (Q4 and full year 2019 comparisons to prior year's period)

  • Q4 net sales increased 41.6% to $10.6 million in comparison to Q4 of 2018.
  • Q4 gross margin decreased to 24.5% from 31.6% in the same quarter of 2018, as China tariffs increased cost of goods by $1.3 million in Q4 2019.
  • Year-over-year net sales increased 16.4% to $37.6 million due primarily to strong sales from E-tail/Retail.
  • 2019 gross margin decreased to 29.0% from 36.0% in the prior year. China tariffs impacted margin by $3.2 million in 2019.
  • Q4 net loss was approximately $1.15 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $0.8 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q4 2018. 2019 net loss was $3.28 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to a net loss of $74 thousand, or $0.00 per share, for 2018.

2019 Fourth Quarter Financial Review
The Company reported an increase in net sales of 41.6% to $10.6 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019, up from $7.5 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. The increase in sales was driven by increased sales through E/Retail.

Gross profit was $2.6 million or 24.5% of net sales in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $2.4 million or 31.6% of net sales for the fourth quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit and gross margin was primarily due to China tariffs increasing cost of goods $1.3 million and $0.23 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 2018 respectively.

Management Commentary
Joe Wytanis, Zoom's CEO, commented on the fiscal year and quarter, "2019 turned out to be our best year in revenue since 2001 and we closed with year over year growth accelerating. Our Q4FY2019 sales were up 41.6% from the prior year quarter whereas third quarter sales were up 20.8% and the second quarter saw sales grow 8.5%. Our products continue to gain recognition for their quality and value, as we reported right at year end, Wirecutter magazine named our MB7621 Cable Modem as "The Best Modem For Most People". We intend to build on this sort of recognition with an aggressive sales and marketing program supported by a steady cadence of new product rollouts."

Mr. Wytanis continued, "While we were pleased with our top line performance in both the fourth quarter and full year, our bottom line was negatively impacted by the significant burden of China tariffs which led to a net loss again in Q4FY2019. Similar to what we experienced in Q3FY2019, we would have been profitable in Q4FY2019 with $164 thousand of net income, but again the tariffs changed that. Our laser focus is to transition our production from China to Vietnam as quickly as possible. We have a production transition plan in place and we're executing on it."

Zoom Telephonics

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE