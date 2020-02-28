Zoom Telephonics taps Jacquelyn Barry Hamilton as CFO

BOSTON – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom" or "the Company") (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading producer of cable modems and other communication products, today announced that Zoom's Board of Directors has appointed Jacquelyn Barry Hamilton full-time CFO following her initial role with the Company as "acting" CFO.

Ms. Hamilton joined the Company in January 2020 as a consultant. Prior to joining the Company, she served as Chief Financial Officer of Modo Labs, a mobile application development company, and Chief Financial Officer of Netcracker Technology, a subsidiary of NEC Corporation that delivers a software platform together with integration and managed services to telecommunications and cable companies globally. Ms. Hamilton also served as Chief Financial Officer of Intronis, a company that provides cloud-based data protection and recovery, and Chief Financial Officer, Technology Division of Monster Worldwide, a global public company providing a SaaS platform to match jobseekers with employers.

Ms. Hamilton earned a BA in Finance from Simmons College and an MS in Finance from the Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

