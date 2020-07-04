Zoom Telephonics, Mega Hertz team to sell modems, gateways, Wi-Fi gear to midsized cable ops

BOSTON, Mass. – Zoom Telephonics, Inc. ("Zoom") (OTCQB: ZMTP), a leading manufacturer of cable modems and other communications products, today announced the signing of an agreement with Mega Hertz, to introduce a full suite of DOCSIS Modems and Gateways, Wi-Fi Wireless Mesh Extenders and Routers, Smart Home technologies and in-home Network Management and Monitoring into the Service Provider market.

Since its inception in 1975, Mega Hertz has grown to become a leading distributor of a range of electronics products and is an important resource for small and mid-sized system operators.

Previously available only through retail channels, the Motorola brand modems will also now be available to Service Providers through MHz. Zoom manufactured Motorola modems are CableLabs/MSO certified and authorized in the networks of MSO operators and independent operators throughout the world.

