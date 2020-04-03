Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Cable/Video

ZoneTV's 'Zoneify' streaming service launches on Cox Contour boxes

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/4/2020
Comment (0)

TORONTO, Calif. – Zone·tv is announcing its new zone·ify multi-channel video service is now available to Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player customers. Cox has made zone·ify available as a Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) service – delivering 13 linear-like channels under one application that is personalized based on stories viewers love.

The magic happens through the combination of zone·ify's artificial intelligence and unique approach to the curation and programming of high quality, engaging stories. Customers can simply say, "zoneify" into their Contour voice remote to access the new entertainment experience.

Twelve of the 13 new channels are segmented by age, lifestyle and genre to super-serve aficionados of programming about food, gaming, specialty sports, outdoor adventure, kids, entertainment and much more. The thirteenth channel, "my·zone", is a personalized channel for each viewer, delivered by the zone·ify A.I. that learns about their favorite stories and genres.

The channels on zone·ify include:

  1. Brainiac – Go to space with NASA, learn more enlightening information about your favorite science, or keep up to date with the latest gadgets in the tech world. All the information is on one channel to satisfy any scholarly inner geek. Brainiac content partners include Popular Science, NASA and Tech Smart.
  2. Expression – Dedicated to bringing viewers the best arts and entertainment shows that deliver a mix of comedy, visual art, dance, music and entertainment. Viewers can explore a huge variety of artistic interests in zone·ify's Expression. Expression content partners include Improv Everywhere, Pitchfork and Simply Sarah.
  3. foodies –Whether its grilling with the boys, cooking a family meal, trying to eat healthy or impress a spouse with a romantic candlelight dinner for two, foodies has the content all food lovers love to watch. foodies content partners include Le Gourmet, Thrillist and Delish.
  4. GAME·ON – It's all about the stories, the action, and what's hot in the world of sports. Whether it's the good, the bad or sometimes the ugly sports news—tune in for information on favorite sports. GAME·ON's content partners include Adventure Sports Network, Copa90 and Pure Outdoor.
  5. Hangout – With a mix of fashion, style, pop culture, food, and entertainment, zone·ify's Hangout helps girls navigate those tricky teen years. Hangout content partners include Styles by Fash, Seventeen, and Teen Vogue
  6. Inform – If viewers are looking to keep up to date with the world around us or watch an informative documentary, Inform provides thought-provoking perspectives on a wide variety of relevant topics. Inform includes content from Titanic Channel, Geography Now and Thoughty2.
  7. level·up – The go-to place for the fandom and gaming culture. Gaming news, play-throughs, and the reviews on what's hot in the gaming and fandom world. level·up includes shows from Extra Credits, Gaming Sins and Arena eSports.
  8. mancave – Step into the zone·ify mancave to check out what men want to watch. It is a testosterone-fueled mix of high-powered vehicles, beer, explosions, action, men's fashion tips and more. mancave includes content from Ask This Old House, Armed Forces Update, and Household Hacker.
  9. MOTORS – Expert car reviews, luxury yachts, planes, tanks, motorcycles and more—if it goes VROOM, it's on zone·ify MOTORS. Some of MOTORS content partners are EveryDay Driver, Cycle World and Choppertown.
  10. Outdoors – Outdoors will take you on an outdoor adventure like no other. Tune in to learn how to survive in the wilderness, how to reel in a favorite fish, or hunt for relics buried deep beneath the ground. Content for Outdoors includes Scuba Diving Magazine, Better Than Four and Outdoor Life.
  11. playground – Kids can check out fun characters, read exciting stories, or engage in learning exercises. playground engages young children to read and enjoy entertaining videos with positive family values. playground content includes Mr.Bean: The Animated Series, Raggs and Oddbods.
  12. Styler – Dedicated to bringing programming geared toward modern women. Today's woman can find style tips, dating advice, home improvement, fitness, travel and more on this channel. Styler content partners include Cosmopolitan, Destination Weddings and Vogue.
  13. my·zone – my·zone allows each member of the household to have an individualized Dynamic Channel.

ZoneTV

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei's Latest Service and Software Solutions Help Operators Deliver Best 5G Experience and Healthy Return on Investment By Huawei
Enabling a Green, Fully Connected World With Huawei 5G Power By Huawei
Building Premium Private Lines With All Optical Networks By Simon Lu, President of Huawei Transmission Network Domain
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE