ZoneTV's 'Zoneify' streaming service launches on Cox Contour boxes

TORONTO, Calif. – Zone·tv is announcing its new zone·ify multi-channel video service is now available to Cox Contour TV and Contour Stream Player customers. Cox has made zone·ify available as a Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) service – delivering 13 linear-like channels under one application that is personalized based on stories viewers love.

The magic happens through the combination of zone·ify's artificial intelligence and unique approach to the curation and programming of high quality, engaging stories. Customers can simply say, "zoneify" into their Contour voice remote to access the new entertainment experience.

Twelve of the 13 new channels are segmented by age, lifestyle and genre to super-serve aficionados of programming about food, gaming, specialty sports, outdoor adventure, kids, entertainment and much more. The thirteenth channel, "my·zone", is a personalized channel for each viewer, delivered by the zone·ify A.I. that learns about their favorite stories and genres.

The channels on zone·ify include:

Brainiac – Go to space with NASA, learn more enlightening information about your favorite science, or keep up to date with the latest gadgets in the tech world. All the information is on one channel to satisfy any scholarly inner geek. Brainiac content partners include Popular Science, NASA and Tech Smart. Expression – Dedicated to bringing viewers the best arts and entertainment shows that deliver a mix of comedy, visual art, dance, music and entertainment. Viewers can explore a huge variety of artistic interests in zone·ify's Expression. Expression content partners include Improv Everywhere, Pitchfork and Simply Sarah. foodies –Whether its grilling with the boys, cooking a family meal, trying to eat healthy or impress a spouse with a romantic candlelight dinner for two, foodies has the content all food lovers love to watch. foodies content partners include Le Gourmet, Thrillist and Delish. GAME·ON – It's all about the stories, the action, and what's hot in the world of sports. Whether it's the good, the bad or sometimes the ugly sports news—tune in for information on favorite sports. GAME·ON's content partners include Adventure Sports Network, Copa90 and Pure Outdoor. Hangout – With a mix of fashion, style, pop culture, food, and entertainment, zone·ify's Hangout helps girls navigate those tricky teen years. Hangout content partners include Styles by Fash, Seventeen, and Teen Vogue Inform – If viewers are looking to keep up to date with the world around us or watch an informative documentary, Inform provides thought-provoking perspectives on a wide variety of relevant topics. Inform includes content from Titanic Channel, Geography Now and Thoughty2. level·up – The go-to place for the fandom and gaming culture. Gaming news, play-throughs, and the reviews on what's hot in the gaming and fandom world. level·up includes shows from Extra Credits, Gaming Sins and Arena eSports. mancave – Step into the zone·ify mancave to check out what men want to watch. It is a testosterone-fueled mix of high-powered vehicles, beer, explosions, action, men's fashion tips and more. mancave includes content from Ask This Old House, Armed Forces Update, and Household Hacker. MOTORS – Expert car reviews, luxury yachts, planes, tanks, motorcycles and more—if it goes VROOM, it's on zone·ify MOTORS. Some of MOTORS content partners are EveryDay Driver, Cycle World and Choppertown. Outdoors – Outdoors will take you on an outdoor adventure like no other. Tune in to learn how to survive in the wilderness, how to reel in a favorite fish, or hunt for relics buried deep beneath the ground. Content for Outdoors includes Scuba Diving Magazine, Better Than Four and Outdoor Life. playground – Kids can check out fun characters, read exciting stories, or engage in learning exercises. playground engages young children to read and enjoy entertaining videos with positive family values. playground content includes Mr.Bean: The Animated Series, Raggs and Oddbods. Styler – Dedicated to bringing programming geared toward modern women. Today's woman can find style tips, dating advice, home improvement, fitness, travel and more on this channel. Styler content partners include Cosmopolitan, Destination Weddings and Vogue. my·zone – my·zone allows each member of the household to have an individualized Dynamic Channel.

