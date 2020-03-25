Zone TV joins Sling TV's free 'Stay in & Sling' initiative

TORONTO, Canada – Zone·tv, a leading provider of SVOD programming to TV service providers, announces fun and informative content from Playkids, Tumblebooks and MagellanTV History, is now available on SLING TV as part of the "Stay in & SLING" lineup of free content. SLING TV, a leading TV streaming service that delivers live and on-demand entertainment instantly to compatible internet-connected devices, launched "Stay in & SLING" to deliver cost-free access to news and entertainment as the world confronts the COVID-19 crisis.

The content will remain on the SLING TV free experience temporarily, as the nation continues to monitor the rapidly evolving national emergency. Following limited time freeview period, SLING TV subscribers can easily add these services to their account through the "Add Premium Channels & More" ribbon on the MyTV tab, at sling.com/account, or through the online shopping cart during the initial sign-up process.

Playkids and Tumblebooks bring children ages 2 through 10, a fun and educational viewing experience while MagellanTV History offers viewers an exciting opportunity to explore great themes, events, or civilizations that shaped the course of history.

These three new SVOD offerings include:

Tumblebooks ($5 per month): Features a fun and educational interactive experience that explores the next generation of storytelling, with animated read-along storybooks and a child-friendly design that allows kids of all ages to browse and select from the large catalog of 150+ book titles.

Playkids ($5 per month): The easiest way to learn – a fun and entertaining world of discovery and learning. Features top programming brands kids know and love, plus skill-building video stories from popular publishers.

MagellanTV History (5$ per month): From the rise and fall of to the clash of cultures and the outbreak of world wars, MagellanTV History is curated to super-serve those curious about world history with programs that dive into the great stories that shaped civilization.

