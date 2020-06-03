Zaxcom withdraws from NAB 2020

POMPTON PLAINS, NJ – Zaxcom is sad to announce their withdrawal from the NAB 2020 show in Las Vegas due to the risks from the Coronavirus, Covid-19. This difficult decision was made as a precaution to keep everyone involved as safe and healthy as possible.

Zaxcom has participated in NAB for over 30 consecutive years. "We greatly look forward to seeing our colleagues and friends from all over the world and will greatly miss that without a physical presence at this year's show," said Colleen Goodsir, Director of Sales & Marketing from Zaxcom.

