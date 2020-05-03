YouTube TV does deal to carry most of Sinclair's Fox regional sports nets

Baltimore, Md. – Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBGI), a diversified media company and a leader in local news and sports, announced today that it has reached a deal with YouTube TV that ensures the streaming service will continue to carry 19 of its 21 Fox regional sports networks (RSNs), including Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Sun and SportsTime Ohio.

"We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation," said David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair. "Millions of fans across the country tune into sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible."

While the deal guarantees the OTT service will carry the vast majority of Sinclair's RSNs, Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West will no longer be carried on YouTube TV effective March 5, 2020.

"We value our ongoing relationship with YouTube TV, however, we are deeply disappointed with its decision to not carry certain RSNs. We offered competitive market terms but, ultimately, YouTube TV declined," said Gibber. "We encourage YouTube TV subscribers who value these RSNs to turn to other streaming services or their local cable or satellite provider for continued access, or to directly contact YouTube TV with feedback."

Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West remain available on various other streaming platforms. Fans of these channels should visit https://www.keepmyhometeams.com/ to learn more about their streaming options.

